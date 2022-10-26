Crash Cracks Utility Pole On Midland Park Main Drag

Two occupants sustained injuries that weren't considered serious when their hatchback split a utility pole before dawn outside the Midland Park Post Office.Utility wires were downed across Godwin as the Hyundai continued into the corner of a building housing an embroidery shop just up the street around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Godwin Avenue was temporarily closed while a utility crew replaced the pole.

No power outages were reported.

Midland Park police were investigating the cause.

Borough police and firefighters were assisted with traffic by Ridgewood police.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

