Crack, Gun, High-Capacity Mag Seized, Teen Nabbed At Spot Where Paterson Girl, 15, Was Killed

An 18-year-old drug dealer who was slinging crack outside the same Paterson mini-market where a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed last month was caught with a loaded gun fitted with a high-capacity magazine, authorities said.

Javarus Patterson tried to flee the corner of Essex and Madison streets but was quickly captured by Detectives John Traynor, Mustafa Dombayci, Kenneth Kerwin and Luis Roca, Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Patterson was carrying a .380-caliber Ruger semi-automatic handgun equipped with a ”drum”-style magazine capable of firing more than 30 rounds and 31 bags of crack, Speziale said.

It was the same location where gunfire killed a young teen and wounded four men between the ages of 21 and 32 this past May 11.

Patterson was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on drug and weapons offenses, as well as resisting arrest by flight.

The gun was being sent to the New Jersey State Police lab to determine whether it may have been fired in a crime.

