COVOID-19: When To See Doc, Visit ER, Get Tested

Hackensack Meridian is sharing tips on when and how to connect with health care providers during the spread of COVOID-19 across New Jersey.

Most cases (80 percent) are mild and do not require hospital treatment, according to the CDC.

When to call a doctor or access an online health care provider:

If you are experiencing fever, cough or mild respiratory illness and you have NO shortness of breath or breathing difficulty

Patients should stay home, follow doctor’s orders to treat symptoms

Click here for HMH's telemedicine ConvenientCare Now.

When to go to the emergency room:

ONLY when symptoms have progressed to shortness of breath or respiratory distress.

Or you are over 60 or who have underlying health conditions such as asthma or diabetes and are experiencing fever and/or shortness of breath.

When to get tested for COVOID-19:

"We understand the concern of wanting to know if you have the virus, even if you don’t have symptoms," HMH officials said in a release. "However, only patients who are severely ill and already in isolation and treatment are getting tested."

"Our experts are preparing to expand testing dramatically next week. As details are finalized, we will alert the public."

