COVID Vaccine Eligibility In NJ Expands: Here's Who Qualifies, How To Register

Even more people in New Jersey are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday with another expansion set for early next month (scroll down for NJ registration link).

Individuals in the following categories were added to the vaccine eligibility list as of Monday, 29:

Food productions/distribution (such as grocery store and restaurant workers), eldercare support, warehousing/logistics/social services support staff, elections workers, hospitality, medical supply chain, postal/shipping workers, clergy and those in the judicial system.

Come April 5, the following individuals will be eligible:

Those 55 and over

Those ages 16 and up with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Educators, including support staff, in higher education settings

Communications infrastructure support (engineers, and technicians and members of the press)

Real estate, building, and home service workers (construction workers, code officials, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, property management and maintenance workers)

Retail financial institution workers (bank tellers, lending services, public accounting and check-cashing workers)

Sanitation workers providing disinfection and janitorial services, city sanitation workers; residential, commercial, and industrial solid and hazardous waste removal workers

Laundry service workers (those working in laundromats, laundry services and dry cleaners)

Utility workers (electrical generation and supply system, natural gas delivery, nuclear power plant, water supply, telephone and cable/fiber/optical/broadband/cellular service workers)

Librarians and support staff at municipal, county and state libraries

Click here to register with New Jersey's COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system.

March 29 COVID vaccine eligibility in New Jersey NJ Office of the Governor

As of Monday morning, the state's six mega vaccinations sites surpassed one million vaccine doses administered, with four million administered overall.

