COVID-19: Travelers From Eight More States Will Be Required To Quarantine In NY/NJ/CT

Joe Lombardi
A sign at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut with information on the COVID-19 tristate travel advisory. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

Travelers from eight more states will be required to quarantine for 14 days in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

That means, as of Tuesday, June 30, there are 16 states that meet the criteria of significant community spread.

The newly added states are:

  • California,
  • Georgia,
  • Iowa,
  • Idaho,
  • Louisiana,
  • Mississippi,
  • Nevada,
  • Tennessee. 

The eight states added earlier are:

  • Alabama,
  • Arizona,
  • Florida,
  • North Carolina,
  • Nevada,
  • South Carolina,
  • Texas,
  • Utah

Those states have a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

