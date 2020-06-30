COVID-19: Travelers From Eight More States Will Be Required To Quarantine In NY/NJ/CT

Travelers from eight more states will be required to quarantine for 14 days in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

That means, as of Tuesday, June 30, there are 16 states that meet the criteria of significant community spread.

The newly added states are:

California,

Georgia,

Iowa,

Idaho,

Louisiana,

Mississippi,

Nevada,

Tennessee.

The eight states added earlier are:

Alabama,

Arizona,

Florida,

North Carolina,

Nevada,

South Carolina,

Texas,

Utah

Those states have a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

