Breaking News: Passenger Crashes Pickup, Jumps Into Backyard Pool After Wild NJ State Police Chase
News

COVID-19: Travelers From 10 More States Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List, Bringing Total To 31

Joe Lombardi
A sign at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut announced the first quarantine order on June 25, which included the eight states shown.
A sign at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut announced the first quarantine order on June 25, which included the eight states shown. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

Travelers from 10 more states with high positive testing rates for COVID-19 have now been added to the joint quarantine order for out-of-state travelers to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Virginia and Washington were added to the list on Tuesday, July 21, bringing the total number of states to 31. Minnesota came off the list.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is now:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • North Carolina
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington 
  • Wisconsin

The first quarantine order was issued on June 25, with eight states.

