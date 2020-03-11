COVID-19: Third Teaneck Resident Tests Presumptive Positive, State Total Rises To 23

A 44-year-old Teaneck man is the third in the township to return a presumptive positive test for COVID-19 in New Jersey, officials said.

He is hospitalized at Holy Name Medical Center in stable condition, according to a release from Dean B. Kazinci, Teaneck Township Manager.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced eight new cases, bringing the state total of presumed positive coronaviruses cases to 23 -- including two in Burlington County.

The news comes one day after a 69-year-old man with underlying health conditions died of COVID-19.

Though it is unclear when the Teaneck patient first showed symptoms of the virus, local and state health officials are working closely to monitor circulation within the community.

The test has been labeled presumptive positive until officially confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

Kazinci urged residents to remain calm and vigilant in their personal efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Several schools and universities across New Jersey were cancelling classes or moving to online instruction to prepare for or avoid a coronavirus outbreak.

Health officials remind residents to visit the Township’s website at www.teanecknj.gov for the newest updates.

As of Wednesday, 15 coronavirus tests returned a presumed positive in New Jersey.

James Cai, a physicians assistant from Fort Lee, was the state's first confirmed case. He is being treated at HUMC detailed the symptoms in an interview with CBS.

in an interview with CBS. An asymptomatic woman from Englewood, the state's second case, was discharged from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and self-quarantined at home.

The third case was confirmed in Camden County.

New Jersey's fourth cases was confirmed at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

An 18-year-old from Clifton, who is not hospitalized, began showing symptoms last Friday after having close contact with a known positive case in New York.

A Berkeley Heights resident showed symptoms on March 1 after having contact with friends who traveled from Italy. This person is being treated at Overlook Medical Center in Summit. Their friends tested negative and the case -- being called "unusual" by health officials -- remains under investigation.

A 27-year-old Little Silver man who attended the attended the Biogen conference in Boston. The man showed symptoms Feb. 29, a day after the conference ended. He is not hospitalized, and 170 conference attendees tested positive for COVID-19.

A Hazlet woman, 83, showed symptoms March 3 and is hospitalized at Hackensack Meridian's Bayshore Medical Center, in Holmdel. Officials do not know when she was exposed.

A West New York man in his 30s was being treated at Hackensack University Medical Center.

A Teaneck resident in his 70s was being treated at St. Joseph's Health in Paterson.

The New Jersey Department of Health has also set up a 24-hour hotline for residents who may have concerns or questions at (800) 222-1222.

