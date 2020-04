Pennsylvania's Interstate 80 sign welcomes westbound travelers from New Jersey entering the Keystone state.

But another handmade sign along I-80 reads "Sorry We're Closed," as the coronavirus spreads.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced that more than 1,000 people died of the fatal COVID-19 as of Monday.

WNEP-TV filed this report about the I-80 sign.

