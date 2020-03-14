COVID-19: Second NJ Death Reported

A woman in her 50s being treated for coronavirus has died, officials said.

The woman, who died Thursday and was being treated at CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County, was New Jersey's second coronavirus-related death, Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday night in a tweet.

Doctors suspected the patient had coronavirus but were awaiting test results, reports say. Her case was announced during a Friday press conference.

"Please wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing," Murphy said. "We will get through this together."

New Jersey’s first coronavirus fatality was a 69-year-old Little Ferry man who worked at Yonkers Raceway, which canceled racing Tuesday night from concerns that others may have contracted the virus.

COVID-19 exacerbated Brennon's existing health conditions, which authorities in New Jersey said included diabetes.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

