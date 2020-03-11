COVID-19 Risk Closes Bergen County Senior Centers

All Bergen County-operated senior activity centers will close to prevent the spread of coronavirus until further notice as of 5 p.m., officials announced Wednesday.

Teaneck was the first to make the decision after a third resident tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

The three patients who have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 in Teaneck include a 70-year-old man admitted to St. Joseph's Hospital in Paterson and 30- and 44-year-old-men who were admitted to Holy Name Medical Center — bringing the statewide total to 15 presumptive positive cases.

In addition to increased sanitization of common areas in municipal buildings, court sessions in the Teaneck Municipal Building are suspended until further notice.

All large-scale events at the Teaneck Public Library will be canceled or rescheduled until the end of March, and the use of remote and digital services will be encouraged as well.

Town officials on Wednesday plan to release a COVID-19 "Pandemic Plan" that was developed to assist with the response and execution of town operations during a potential outbreak.

For updated information, visit the town’s website at teanecknj.gov or call the New Jersey Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at (800) 222-1222 .

