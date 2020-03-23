Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19 Quarantines Drops Average NJ Gas Price Eight Cents In One Week

Valerie Musson
The average fuel price in New Jersey has dropped eight cents in just one week, and officials say the COVID-19 outbreak is partially to blame. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Monday’s average price of $2.28 is down from last week’s average of $2.36, AAA said in a release, citing the decrease of traffic resulting from ongoing COVID-19 quarantine efforts.

“Gas prices typically start to trend more expensive at the beginning of spring, as motorists get out to enjoy the warmer weather and travel for spring break, but that’s not the case this year,” said Robert Sinclair, Manager of Media Relations for AAA Northeast.

“Americans being urged to stay home to combat the spread of COVID-19 means less traffic on the roads, which ultimately drive down demand, increase gasoline supply and push pump prices lower for the foreseeable future.”

However, average state gas prices are 16 cents higher than the national average.

For comparison, the current average gas price in Pennsylvania is $2.35, followed by New York at $2.40 and Connecticut at $2.29 as of March 23.

