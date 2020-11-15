COVID-19: Popular Hoboken Bar Closed Until Further Notice

A popular Hoboken bar and restaurant has closed until further notice.

Mills Tavern announced on Instagram Saturday the move is out of an "abundance of caution."

It was not clear if any COVID-19 cases were reported.

"Safety is our first priority, both to our guest, the community and our staff," the post reads. "With an abundance of caution, due to the local outbreak of COVID-19, Mills Tavern will temporarily suspend operations until further notice."

Last week, a new set of restrictions were implemented across New Jersey, closing all bars, nightclubs, restaurants and lounges for indoor dining after 10 p.m.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy did not say if any more restrictions were anticipated, but "all options are on the table."

While New Jersey is experiencing a second COVID-19 wave, Hudson County in particular has seen an uptick.

On Sunday, Hudson County reported an additional 413 cases -- the highest of any New Jersey county.

As of Sunday evening, 4,540 had been reported since Saturday in New Jersey, with a 1.38 percent transmission rate.

