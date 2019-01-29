COVID-19: Paterson PD Tickets Local Bar Open After Hours

A Paterson lounge that illegally provided entertainment not only stayed open past the state-mandated curfew, authorities said: Neighbors told police it didn’t close some nights until 5 a.m.

Members of the city Vice-Narcotics-ABC unit raided Mango’s Bar on Murray Street and found patrons and employees inside well past the mandated 10 p.m. closing time late Thursday, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

They issued summonses to the manager, Maria Guerra, 48, of Haledon and had her clear the place, the director said.

Speziale reminded owners that all bars, restaurants, lounges and similar businesses must be closed by 10 p.m., under an executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.

