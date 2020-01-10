COVID-19 Outbreak Closes Meadowlands Racetrack To Public

The Meadowlands Racetrack will remain closed to the public until at least Saturday after "a few" staff members tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

“Over the past several days the medical team has identified a few individuals [who] tested positive for COVID-19 that they acquired either in the workplace or at home," Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution the entire facility will be shut down for top to bottom sanitization,” they added. "Contact tracing is ongoing."

Officials said they expected to reopen the East Rutherford track to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday, with a Preakness simulcast scheduled later in the day.

Scheduled harness races will still be run Friday without fans.

"Horsemen are reminded to have the COVID questionnaire completed when arriving at the stable gate for their temperature check," the statement said. "Face coverings are required at all times while in the paddock."

INFO: playmeadowlands.com

