COVID-19 Outbreak Closes Bergen County Police Academy

The Bergen County Police Academy was shut down for at least two weeks after a number of recruits tested positive for COVID-19.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco confirmed the move Saturday morning.

At least eight new police officers on the verge of completing their 22-week basic training at the Bergen County Law & Public Safety Institute on Campgaw Road in Mahwah received positive results from mandatory testing, authorities said.

As a result, operations at the academy were temporarily suspended and the recruits were advised to quarantine based on CDC guidelines, they said.

The move was expected to push what will most likely be the virtual graduation of Class #125 closer to Christmas.

Academy recruits from Class #124 virtually completed their training this past June with a Zoom graduation ceremony "attended" by family, friends and colleagues.

