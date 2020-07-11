COVID-19 Outbreak Among Teens Linked To Party In This Union County Town, Mayor Says

Several new COVID-19 cases among teens in one Union County town have been traced to a recent party, officials say.

Westfield had gone two weeks without cases up until June 30. Since then, 17 new cases were reported.

Most of Westfield's new cases are between ages 18 and 24 years old, and attended Fourth of July and graduation parties, Mayor Shelley Brindle said.

Since Tuesday, there have been 10 new cases reported in Westfield, Brindle said. Five of seven positive cases reported Friday were between ages 17 and 19, she said. Three of those people attended a recent party, and two are under investigation.

“I would urge everyone to strongly reconsider any plans they have to host or attend graduation parties this weekend with anyone other than family members,” Brindle said.

Four of the seven cases reported last week had traveled to states under Murphy's 14-day quarantine order, the mayor said.

Westfield High School's outdoor graduation ceremony was held this week. The school's senior class president lobbied Gov. Phil Murphy for in-person ceremonies.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.