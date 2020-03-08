COVID-19: Officials Confirm 2 More Presumptive Positive Patients In Hackensack, Paterson

Two more presumptive positive coronavirus patients are being treated in North Jersey -- bringing the statewide total to six, state officials said Sunday.

One is a man in his 30s at Hackensack University Medical Center and the other is a man in his 70s at St. Joseph's Health in Paterson, Governor Phil Murphy said in a tweet.

The state's first presumed positive case of coronavirus -- a man from Fort Lee -- was confirmed last week also at HUMC. The state's second case -- an asymptomatic woman from Englewood -- was been discharged from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and self-quarantined at home, state officials said.

Third and fourth cases were confirmed in Camden County and Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

A Westchester rabbi at the center the New York metropolitan area's coronavirus outbreak visited a synagogue in Passaic last week, city health officials confirmed.

An undisclosed number of congregants of Agudas Yisroel Bircas Yaakov in the Passaic Park section of town are self-quarantining for two weeks since Tuesday's visit, Daily Voice has learned.

This came after Passaic city health officials asked that anyone who had close contact with the rabbi self-quarantine until March 16 -- defining close contact as being within six feet of the rabbi for 10 minutes or more.

Thirty-one people tested negatively for COVID-19, with 27 others under investigation, Murphy said.

