COVID-19: Nurse's Assistant At Passaic County Nursing Home Where 31 Died Tests Positive

A nurse's assistant at a Passaic County-run nursing home where 31 residents died since the onset of the pandemic tested positive for COVID-19.

The Preakness Healthcare Center worker tested positive Nov. 14, and worked in units 2-300 and 3-200, according to a news release.

None of the residents had tested positive but 98 tests administered by the facility Monday and Tuesday were pending as of Nov. 17.

Preakness had 114 cases among residents including 30 deaths, and 117 cases among staff since March, as of July 20, Data on the New Jersey Health Department website shows.

As of Oct. 22, Preakness reported one case among residents, five cases among staff and one resident death, state data shows.

The facility is abiding by the state's Holiday Visitation Guidelines, and making sure any resident who leaves the facility is quarantined upon return.

