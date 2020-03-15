COVID-19: North Jersey Municipalities Report First Cases, Others Brace For Shutdowns

While some North Jersey municipalities and counties are bracing for a shutdown, others are reporting their very first coronavirus cases.

BERGEN

Teaneck was the first in the state to urge residents to self-quarantine Saturday night, after learning that cases more than doubled overnight from 8 to 18. As of Sunday, Bergen County had 29 positive test results of the 98 in the entire state -- including two fatalities.

All Bergen County schools were closed indefinitely, and county officials warned residents they might be self-quarantined the way Teaneck was.

A 54-year-old woman was the first case reported in Hunterdon County. She was admitted to Hunderdon Medical Center late last week and tested positive for COVID-19. the hospital said, noting she was doing well and had been discharged to her home as of Sunday morning.

Hunterdon County education officials announced that schools would be closed at least until March 27.

HUDSON

Hudson County had 11 coronavirus cases as of Sunday, with three recently reported in Hoboken and Jersey City

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla effected a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, and on Saturday ordered all bars that don't serve food closed by 11 a.m. Sunday. Restaurants and bars that do serve food were restricted to take-out or pick-up only until further notice.

Bhalla on Sunday said he anticipated a surge of cases at Hoboken University Medical Center in the coming weeks.

The two new Hoboken cases are men, one in his 30s another in his 40s, and were are in isolation at home, Bhalla said. They are both expected to recover.

Jersey City's third case was reported by Mayor Steven Fulop Sunday afternoon: An 80-year-old man in the Heights section.

Riverside Medical Group opened a drive-thru testing clinic in Secaucus to keep patients and staff safe. The site is open to patients only and tested 21 on Friday, officials said.

ESSEX

Newark's first case was confirmed this weekend, bringing the Essex County total to 11, county officials said at a press conference with Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka.

There were two cases in Nutley, Millburn and Bloomfield, three in Montclair, and one each in Maplewood and Newark.

MORRIS

A Florham Park borough employee was the latest in Morris County to test positive, bringing the county total to four.

Officials did not say which department the patient worked in but announced a subsequent shutdown of all public facilities.

Other cases include a 51-year-old Butler man being treated at Chilton Medical Center, a patient in East Hanover and a Morristown nursery school employee.

UNION

The county's website on Sunday said there were four cases in Union County, with one in Garwood (a man in his 60s isolated at home) and Westfield (a patient in their 40s also in self-quarantine).

Middlesex and Monmouth counties had 12 cases each. New Jersey's second fatality was a woman who died at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Saturday.

With hundreds of school districts preparing to close for at least a week, those in Burlington -- where there were at least four coronavirus cases as of Sunday -- announced they'd close for at least a month.

Murphy was expected to announce Monday that all New Jersey schools would be ordered shut.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

