COVID-19: North Jersey Mom Dies Days After Giving Birth

Support is surging for the family of a North Jersey mom who died days after giving birth.

Joanna Jimenez, of Paterson, was diagnosed with COVID-19 when she was eight months pregnant with her third child.

Jimenez delivered baby Ashton on Feb. 13, but died days later -- never able to hold her newborn.

More than $38,100 had been raised as of Monday on a GoFundMe for Jimenez's three sons -- Jordan, 15, Christian, 8 months, baby Ashton -- and husband, Chad Augustus, left mourning her unexpected death.

"She is a light of love, peace, and positivity which illuminated everyone around her," said Cynthia Sanchez, the GoFundMe organizer.

"To say the least, she had so much life to live, love to give, and memories to make."

Services were held Friday.

