COVID-19: NJ Reports Highest Number Of Positive Tests In 1 Day Since January

COVID-19 cases are surging in New Jersey as the state reports 17 deaths and 4,782 confirmed cases of the virus -- the highest number of positive tests in one day since January, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests also more than tripled the average from a month ago, increasing to 3,519, as originally reported by NJ Advance Media.

Monmouth County reported the highest amount of new cases (424), with Middlesex (407) and Essex (418) trailing close behind.

Salem and Cape May counties each reported only 33 new cases, respectively -- the lowest in the state.

Hospitalizations have increased as well: More than 1,520 patients have been hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases across 70 of New Jersey’s 71 hospitals as of Dec. 9.

The uptick in COVID-19 cases come as the state enters the busy holiday travel season, with the fasts spreading Omicron variant of the virus also being detected in New Jersey.

Health officials are encouraging everyone 18 and older who has received the COVID-19 vaccine more than six months ago to get the booster shot to guard against reinfection.

Those who have not received the vaccine were urged to do so.

