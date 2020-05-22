Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: NJ Relaxes Rules On Outdoor Gatherings

Jon Craig
Gov. Phil Murphy wore a red, white and blue mask at his Friday COVID-19 briefing. Photo Credit: NJ Office of Governor

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, state officials have relaxed its restrictions on outdoor gatherings.

New Jersey residents can now gather outside in groups of up to 25 people, Gov. Phil Murphy said at a daily news briefing on Friday. The previous state limit to slow the spread of coronavirus was 10 people --  indoors or outside.

Indoor gatherings remain limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Murphy said Friday's order is effective immediately and includes recreational campgrounds, outdoor batting cages, driving ranges and charter fishing groups.

"I am proud we are able to take this step today,'' Murphy said.

The larger gatherings should follow social distancing guidelines and residents are urged to continue using masks, Murphy said.

The governor said guidance on holding outdoor graduation ceremonies and outdoor dining will be announced next week. "We're not opening up dining, neither indoors nor outdoors,'' he said.

Another 146 state residents have died from coronavirus, Murphy said, bringing total deaths to "an almost unfathomable 10,985," he said.

The nation's total death total from the coronavirus was nearing 100,000 on Friday.

