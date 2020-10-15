Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

COVID-19: NJ Nursing Home Where 62 People Died Reports 2 Positive Cases Among Staff

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey Memorial Veterans Home at Menlo Park
New Jersey Memorial Veterans Home at Menlo Park Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of staff members at a New Jersey nursing home where more than 100 people died of COVID-19 tested positive for the virus -- and later tested negative, reports say.

One staff member at New Jersey Memorial Veterans Home at Menlo Park tested positive Oct. 1 and the other Oct. 6, NorthJersey.com reports. 

However, they both later tested negative and the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs considers the cases false positives, the spokesperson told the outlet.

State officials consider the cases an outbreak because they occurred within two weeks of each other. None of the residents tested positive, but the facility is "taking every precaution," the spokesperson told the outlet.

Plans for indoor visits with residents at the facility were subsequently postponed.

The nursing home had 62 lab-confirmed deaths -- including one caregiver -- and 39 probable deaths.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

