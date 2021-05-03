COVID-19: NJ Announces 'Aggressive' Reopening Steps Effective This Month

Life will look even more normal this month, as New Jersey will lift some of its biggest COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Come May 7, the prohibition on indoor bar seating will be lifted as long as social distancing is in place; prohibition on buffets and and other self-service foods will be lifted along with other self-service foods at restaurants.

As of May 19, restaurants can operate at whatever capacity allows them to continue with social distancing in place. Also on that day, the 50 percent capacity limits for indoor and outdoor settings and businesses governed by percentage based cap will be lifted.

The general indoor social gathering limit will increase to 50 individuals on May 19, and indoor for the following will be limited to a maximum of 250 people with social distancing in place:

Lastly, indoor capacity for large venues of 1,000 or more fixed seats will increase to 30 percent with social distancing between ticketed groups.

"The steps announced today are the most aggressive steps we have taken to reopen to date," Murphy said.

"We feel confident we can do this safely because our numbers have trended decisively in the right direction over the last three weeks."

