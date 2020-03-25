COVID-19: New Jersey Sees More Than 4,400 Cases, Hospital Expansion, Hopefully Financial Aid

New Jersey had more than 4,402 coronavirus cases and 62 deaths as of Wednesday, officials said.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced an additional 736 cases and 18 deaths in Ocean (4), Monmouth (2), and one each in Bergen, Burlington, Cumberland, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties.

The increase in cases were a result of community spreading and "aggressive" testing, Murphy said.

But cases are expected to increase -- and the state is working to expand hospitals to accommodate new patients, the governor said.

"We must be able to ensure hospital capacity," he said. "We will not be left scrambling."

New Jersey has more than 18,000 acute care beds including 2,000 for critical care patients, Murphy said. Officials are working to increase the capacity by 2,360 beds over the next several weeks by reopening closed hospitals and converting convention centers into infirmaries.

Murphy has asked federal officials for approval of billions of dollars to help fight coronavirus.

Part of that would give each New Jersey residents $1,200 in cash payments. The $150 billion relief funds would also go toward helping first responders and health care workers on the frontlines.

Here's the county breakdown as of Wednesday.

Bergen County 819

Essex County: 381

Middlesex County: 316

Monmouth County: 313

Union County: 262

Hudson County: 260

Passaic County: 255

Morris County: 223

Ocean County: 222

Somerset County: 117

Mercer County: 82

Camden County: 61

Burlington County: 48

Sussex County: 27

Hunterdon County: 25

Gloucester County: 23

Warren County: 18

Atlantic County: 9

Cape May County: 4

Cumberland County: 3

Salem County: 1

