COVID-19: Murphy 'Close' To Ordering New Restrictions As Cases Rise Across NJ

Since Monday, more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded across New Jersey.

Just over 2,000 of those were reported Thursday, with more than 200 in Bergen, Essex and Passaic counties. The positivity rate is around 7 percent -- one of the highest the state has seen in months.

So, what's next? According to Gov. Phil Murphy, action will be taken -- soon.

"How close are we to doing something?" he said during Thursday's COVID-19 briefing. "Close. Bear with us, we will clearly be taking action."

Efforts by the state's "hot spot teams" lead by Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli have been working, Murphy said.

Still, more needs to be done. The governor didn't say what, just that the state is looking at "a number of different steps we're doing to need to take" to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Since schools reopened in September, there have been 36 cases contracted within the schools, impacting 146 individuals, Murphy said.

The state's hospitals are reporting increased cases, 1,224 positive patients and persons under investigation. Seven weeks ago, that number was 420 on a daily rolling average, Persichilli said.

"As New Jersey is experiencing increasing community spread, we have to be steadfast in practicing our precautionary measures t protect our health and the health of others even when with loved ones and friends," Persichilli said.

Mask up. Social distance. Wash your hands, she urged.

