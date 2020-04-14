COVID-19: Morris Catholic Teacher Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Students Reportedly Positive

A former Morris Catholic High School teacher accused of sexually assaulting two students tested positive for coronavirus while detained in the Morris County Jail, published reports say.

Carlos Franco-Leon, 42, of Rockaway Township, was alone in an isolation room at the jail wearing surgical gloves and a mask during a brief video hearing before a Superior Court judge on Monday.

The former teacher and volleyball coach has been jailed since his arrest in early March on aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment charges.

The Morris County Jail last month released 28 non-violent offenders to comply with a New Jersey Supreme Court order to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

As of April 6, nine inmates and 20 Morris County Jail employees reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Franco-Leon -- also formerly a volleyball coach in Roselle Park -- was offered a plea deal deal of 10 years in prison, the Daily Record and NJ.com reported Monday .

It exchange, he'd be on parole supervision for life, must register as a Megan's Law offender and cannot teach again, the reports say .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.