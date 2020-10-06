Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: More Than Dozen NJ Hospitals, Nursing Homes Cited For Violations

Cecilia Levine
Clara Maass Medical Center emergency department
Clara Maass Medical Center emergency department Photo Credit: Google Maps

More than a dozen New Jersey hospitals and nursing homes were issued citations from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for violations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 14 New Jersey facilities are among 37 ticketed nationwide, resulting in proposed penalties totaling $484,069.  

New Jersey had more hospitals cited than any other state, totaling $252,150.

Hospitals and nursing homes issued violations and their penalties include:

  • Valley Hospital Inc., Ridgewood, $8,675
  • Valley Physician Services Inc., Waldwick, $9,639
  • South Mountain Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Vauxhall, $0
  • Care One at Livingston Assisted Living,  Livingston, $13,494
  • Atrium Post-Acute Care of Wayneview, Wayne, $22,555
  • Hackensack Meridian Health System, North Bergen, $25,061
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Inc., Edison, $25,061
  • Hudson Hospital OpCo LLC., Jersey City, $15,422
  • Bell Medical Transport LLC., Orange, $24,290
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Newark, $0
  • Hudson Hospital OpCo LLC, Jersey City, $21,205
  • Hackensack Meridian Health System, North Bergen, $13,494
  • HMH Residential Care Inc., Wall Township, $13,494
  • 2 Deer Park Drive Ops LLC, Monmouth Junction, $13,494
  • Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, $23,133
Violations include failure to:

  • Implement a written respiratory protection program;
  • Provide a medical evaluation, respirator fit test, training on the proper use of a respirator, and personal protective equipment;
  • Report an injury, illness or fatality;
  • Record an injury or illness on OSHA record-keeping forms; and
  • Comply with General Duty Clause of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970

Additionally, more than 4,000 worker complaints had been filed across the U.S. with several other investigations pending.

