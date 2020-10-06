COVID-19: More Than Dozen NJ Hospitals, Nursing Homes Cited For Violations

More than a dozen New Jersey hospitals and nursing homes were issued citations from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for violations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 14 New Jersey facilities are among 37 ticketed nationwide, resulting in proposed penalties totaling $484,069.

New Jersey had more hospitals cited than any other state, totaling $252,150.

Hospitals and nursing homes issued violations and their penalties include:

Valley Hospital Inc., Ridgewood, $8,675

Valley Physician Services Inc., Waldwick, $9,639

South Mountain Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Vauxhall, $0

Care One at Livingston Assisted Living, Livingston, $13,494

Atrium Post-Acute Care of Wayneview, Wayne, $22,555

Hackensack Meridian Health System, North Bergen, $25,061

Hackensack Meridian Health Inc., Edison, $25,061

Hudson Hospital OpCo LLC., Jersey City, $15,422

Bell Medical Transport LLC., Orange, $24,290

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Newark, $0

Hudson Hospital OpCo LLC, Jersey City, $21,205

Hackensack Meridian Health System, North Bergen, $13,494

HMH Residential Care Inc., Wall Township, $13,494

2 Deer Park Drive Ops LLC, Monmouth Junction, $13,494

Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, $23,133

Violations include failure to:

Implement a written respiratory protection program;

Provide a medical evaluation, respirator fit test, training on the proper use of a respirator, and personal protective equipment;

Report an injury, illness or fatality;

Record an injury or illness on OSHA record-keeping forms; and

Comply with General Duty Clause of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970

Additionally, more than 4,000 worker complaints had been filed across the U.S. with several other investigations pending.

