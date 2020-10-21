COVID-19: Gov. Murphy Quarantining After Staff Member Tests Positive

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy abruptly left a Camden County event Wednesday and will be quarantining after learning that someone on his staff tested positive for COVID-19.

"I will now, unfortunately, have to take myself off the field," said the governor at the Camden County College event, just moments after learning he had been in close contact with the individual over the weekend.

Murphy said he took a COVID-19 test on Monday that returned negative.

The governor plans on taking another one. He and First Lady of NJ Tammy Murphy will be canceling all in-person events and quarantining through the end of the weekend, he said.

I will take an additional #COVID19 test before resuming any in-person engagements.



From the beginning, we’ve taken every precaution to limit the spread of this virus, and today’s steps are part of that ongoing commitment.



Wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 21, 2020

