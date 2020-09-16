COVID-19: FDU Florham Park Student Tests Positive

Several Fairleigh Dickinson University students and staff members are being quarantined after one student tested positive for COVID-19 at the Florham Park campus -- just one day after some classes had resumed in the classroom.

The student had lived in the Park Avenue residence halls, NorthJersey.com reports.

Students in the hall were made aware of the positive test in an email Tuesday, the report says.

The following morning, the positive test was posted to FDU’s website alongside official quarantine procedures.

"That student is no longer in the residence hall and is currently in isolation," school officials wrote. "Any individual known to have been in direct contact with this student has been contacted by Student Health Services and has been instructed to quarantine per CDC guidelines."

The student’s residence hall has also undergone additional cleaning procedures throughout public areas to reduce contamination risks, the report says.

Those heading to campus after Labor Day were told in a letter on Sept. 6 that there had been no confirmed cases on either campus at the time.

However, “we earlier had one confirmed case of COVID-19 among our faculty and staff during the first week of the semester in August,” school officials said in the Wednesday announcement.

Resident surveillance testing started last week and some are still awaiting results.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

