COVID-19: Emergency Summit For Governors Will Discuss More Possible Restrictions

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy will join governors from five other northeastern states to discuss alignment on managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governors from New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and Pennsylvania will consider additional regional restrictions on gyms, bars, travel, restaurants and more.

The virtual meeting was announced Friday by NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo and confirmed later by a spokesman for NJ Gov. Phil Murphy's office.

"You cannot defy reality," said Cuomo, "and reality is the virus transmits, and the virus is mobile, and we're in the holiday season."

Several states have started cracking down amid the second COVID-19 wave.

New Jersey's new restrictions went into effect Thursday, which mandates indoor dining must close at 10 p.m. Murphy gave local officials the green light to close businesses at 8 p.m. if they so choose.

New York has capped the maximum number of guests at private homes to 10.

Cuomo said he did not anticipate any major changes, while Murphy said "All options are on the table."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.