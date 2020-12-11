COVID-19 Closes Pair Of Popular Jersey Shore Restaurants

A pair of Jersey Shore restaurants owned by the same company are closed until Saturday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Asbury Park's Barrio Costero and Reyla -- both run by Culture Collected -- closed Wednesday after an employee at the Mexican joint tested positive, co-owner Chris Viola told NJ.com.

An announcement posted on Facebook said the restaurants would be closing due to an exposure.

Barrio is located on Bangs Avenue and Reyla is on Mattison Avenue.

