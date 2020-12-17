COVID-19 Closes One Third Of New Jersey's MVC Agencies

Thirteen of New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission agencies were closed due to COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The Cardiff and North Bergen agencies reopened Thursday, but then a worker in Rahway tested positive and that location closed.

The following are the centers that are closed and their re-opening dates:

Freehold Licensing Center - Monday, Dec 21.

Toms River Licensing Center - Tuesday, Dec 22.

Bayonne Licensing Center - Wednesday, Dec 23.

Wallington Vehicle Center - Wednesday, Dec 23.

Edison Licensing Center - Thursday, Dec 24.

Wayne Licensing Center - Thursday, Dec 24.

Vineland Licensing Center - Saturday, Dec 26.

Jersey City Vehicle Center - Saturday, Dec 26.

Turnersville Vehicle Center - Saturday, Dec 26.

Somerville Vehicle Center - Saturday, Dec 26.

Paterson Regional/Licensing Center - Saturday, Dec 26.

Newark Regional/Licensing - Thursday, Dec 31.

Rahway Licensing Center - Thursday, Dec. 31.

Click here to schedule an MVC appointment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.