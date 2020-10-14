Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
COVID-19 Closes 6 Of New Jersey's MVC Offices, 7th Shuts For Construction

Cecilia Levine
NJ Motor Vehicle Commission, Eatontown
NJ Motor Vehicle Commission, Eatontown Photo Credit: Google Maps

Coronavirus closed six of New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission agencies.

Wayne's regional center would be closed Thursday through Saturday for construction.

The following six centers were closed after an employee tested positive:

  • Springfield Vehicle Center: Closed until Oct. 16
  • Delanco Licensing Center: Closed until Oct. 24
  • Eatontown Regional/Licensing Center: Closed until Oct. 24. The road test operations in a separate facility is open for appointments
  • Paterson Licensing Center: Closed until Oct. 16
  • North Bergen Licensing Center: Closed until Oct. 20
  • Newark Regional Licensing Center: Closed until Oct. 16.

Click here for the MVC's website.

