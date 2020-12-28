COVID-19: Class Action Suit Filed Against New Jersey Lab Raided By FBI

At least four people have joined a class-action lawsuit filed against a North Jersey company accused of selling bogus COVID-19 tests in at least one South Jersey location, NorthJersey.com reports.

Filed Dec. 15 in Atlantic County Superior Court, the suit alleges Infinity Diagnostic Labs -- headquartered in Teterboro -- advertised antibody tests as $75 rapid coronavirus tests.

The tests were distributed out of Infinity's Ventnor City location, which shuttered following an FBI raid earlier this month, the news outlet says.

"Infinity put corporate profit ahead of people’s health and well-being by advertising, selling and administering a fake active COVID test which they knew would not diagnose persons who were actually infected with this dreadful disease," the suit reads.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration maintains only saliva or nasal swab tests can detect a current COVID-19 infection -- not finger-stick tests, which are only used to detect antibodies that develop weeks after an infection.

Infinity, however, advertised finger-stick blood tests as rapid COVID-19 tests.

After its investigation, the FBI warned those who visited Infinity's Ventnor site to get retested for COVID-19.

Infinity Diagnostic Labs has locations in Kearny, Hoboken, Union City, Hazlet, Sewell, Jersey City, Newark, Bloomfield and Cape May, its website says.

