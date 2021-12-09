COVID-19 Cases Surge In NJ Schools As Omicron Presents New Threat

New Jersey schools could quickly have to change plans this winter as COVID-19 cases surge among students and staff to the highest levels seen since September, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

For the week ending Nov. 28, schools reported 3,024 new positive cases among students and 858 new positive cases reported among teachers and school staff. That is 2.66 cases among every 1,000 students and 4.41 cases among every 1,000 school staff members.

Bergen County has the highest number of new cases of students infected with COVID-19 (319). Cape May has the lowest number of reported new cases among students with (13).

The rising number of cases comes as the state has recently detected the highly infectious Omicron strain of the Coronavirus.

Due to New Jersey's strict health guidelines related to COVID-19, students in some counties are being told to quarantine for 14 days because part of the state is now classified as orange, which indicates "high" virus activity.

Health officials are encouraging common-sense mitigation measures to stem the increase in COVID-19 cases among students which include mask-wearing, social distancing, and getting vaccinated.

