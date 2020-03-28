COVID-19 Cases Rise To 11,124 In NJ, $146M Set Aside For Hospitals, PPE Shipment Arrives

The number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey had risen to 11,124 with 140 known deaths as of Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced.

"We are now into five digits, as we predicted — at the pace we expected," he said.

"If that isn’t reason to continue your social distancing, please take this one to heart. This is not a game... It is critical for you to stay home."

Hospitals in the state will be receiving $146 million as part of a new funding plan, Murphy said.

A pre-payment plan will bolster hospitals before the height of the surge, predicted in approximately two weeks, according to the governor.

Most of the money -- $140 million -- will go toward charity care for patients without medical insurance ($67.3 million), graduate medical education ($60.5 million) and to University Hospital in Newark ($14.6 million).

Murphy expects New Jersey to be coping with the virus at least into May.

The state also received a shipment of PPE from the federal stockpile Friday:

120,000 N95 masks

287,000 surgical masks

62,000+ face shields

51,000+ surgical gloves

3,500+ coveralls

368,000+ pairs of gloves

1,000 medical beds

State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli did not know how many patients have recovered but may have the numbers Monday.

Both of New Jersey's government-run testing sites at Bergen Community College and PNC Bank Arts Center on Saturday started accepting only symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders -- police, fire, and EMS.

Starting Sunday, March 29 the two sites will move to a new schedule which will be announced on covid19.nj.gov , Murphy said. The sites will collect 500 samples each day they are open.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.