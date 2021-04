The Atlantic County COVID-19 vaccine mega-site is offering hundreds of walk-in appointments this week.

The site at 1 Convention Boulevard in Atlantic City is offering 700 appointments on a first-come first served basis between April 21 and 23, from 1 to 3 p.m.

IMPORTANT VACCINE UPDATE: The Atlantic County vaccine mega-site will offer up to 700 walk-in vaccinations appointments from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on April 21st – April 23rd.⁰⁰Those who have registered online & made an appointment through https://t.co/qPVkCiATW9 will be prioritized. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 20, 2021

Those who register here will be prioritized.

Anyone over 16 years old is eligible in New Jersey.

