A third New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission agency closed this month due to a positive COVID-19 case among workers.

The Paterson licensing center on Broadway will remain closed until Oct. 16.

The worker had last been at the agency on Oct. 1, officials said.

The Newark agency was the first to close due to a COVID-19 case, and will remain shut until Oct. 16. The North Bergen agency is closed until Oct. 20.

