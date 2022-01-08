Contact Us
Couple Found Dead In Rochelle Park Home

Jerry DeMarco
Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit
Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

The bodies of a couple were found late Saturday morning in their Rochelle Park home, where they lived with their young children, responders said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit responded with borough police and EMS, among others, to the home on a small block off Passaic Street near the township recreation complex.

A friend found the bodies and called police, responders said. There were no immediate signs of foul play, they said.

The youngsters were being cared for, they said.

Immediate details were scant as authorities assessed the situation. More information will follow.

