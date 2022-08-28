Counselors Available Following Sudden Death Of Hawthorne Teacher From Glen Rock

The Hawthorne School District will have counselors available on Monday, Aug. 27, following the sudden death of one of its middle school teachers.

A funeral service was scheduled later this week for Jeffrey Kolk, of Glen Rock, who taught math at Lincoln Middle School.

Kolk, a father of two young daughters, had also coached golf at Hawthorne High School.

The Stockton University graduate died unexpectedly on Friday, three days after his 46th birthday.

"We are all struggling to come to terms with Jeff Kolk's sudden and unexpected loss," the Hawthorne Teachers Association wrote in a social media post on Sunday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Visiting hours are from 4 to 7:30 p.m., followed by a funeral service, at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne: (973) 427-0800.

The first day of school in Hawthorne is Sept. 6. Staff orientation begins the end of this week.

"We know how important it is to support one another as we process this tragic news," the teachers union noted.

HTA members can contact Aid NJEA, a confidential 24/7 member support hotline for anyone who needs it: 1-866-243-6532.

The district will also have staff available at LMS from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, the union noted.

"Don't hesitate to reach out with questions or if you need to talk," the post adds.

