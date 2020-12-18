Councilwoman Indicted For Using Government Credit Cards To Stalk Magic Johnson In Newark

A South Carolina councilwoman was indicted on public corruption charges for using government credit cards to book pricey trips -- including one to Newark in order to stalk NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, the Columbia Post and Courier reports.

The 24-count indictment was issued by the state grand jury Thursday against Richland County Council Vice Chairwoman Dahli Myers.

Elected in 2016, Myers lost this year's Democratic primary election for Council District 10 earlier this year. Her term was set to end on Dec. 31, but Gov. Henry McMaster suspended her from officer on Friday.

Most of the charges against 52-year-old Myers were for "illicit use" of her county credit card, according to State Grand Jury Division Chief Attorney Creighton Waters.

The grand jury later found Myers lied about the expenses on the cards, and said the trips to Greece and Northern Illinois University were to learn about local government, the Columbia Post and Courier said.

In actuality, she was vacationing overseas and attending a relative's graduation at the school, the report says.

"Integrity is one of the most important issues facing District 10 this election," Myers said on her campaign's Facebook page.

"I’m fighting for you to improve Richland County everyday. We’re making great progress across the district. A vote for Dalhi Myers is a vote for you!"

She used the card to fly to Newark, in hopes of speaking to NFL player Richard Seymour and NFL Hall of Famer Magic Johnson about an "undisclosed topic," the outlet reports.

Further details on the trip to Newark were not released, though Johnson was reportedly in the area in September 2019, when he visited Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

The former athlete's company has a food service contract with the hospital.

Myers said she would reimburse the county for the expenses in a $27,000 check, but later changed her mind saying that county officials should have been monitoring the card. When officials tried to cash the check, it bounced twice, the news outlet said.

Myers reportedly surrendered to authorities Friday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.