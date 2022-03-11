Costco Recall: 148K Pounds Chicken Patty May Be Contaminated

A massive recall of nearly 150,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Costco has been announced by the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Louisiana-based Foster Farms is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully-cooked frozen chicken breast patty products that may be contaminated with hard, clear pieces of plastic.

The items subject to recall were produced on Thursday, Aug. 11, and come in 80-ounce packages with 20 pieces of "Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat.”

They will have a best-by date of "08/11/23,” establishment number “P-33901,” and lot code “3*2223**” in inkjet print on the back edge of the packaging as well as “7527899724” under the barcode.

The recalled products were shipped to Costco distribution centers across the country.

Officials say that the issue leading to the recall was discovered when Foster Farms notified FSIS of consumer complaints about plastic that was embedded in their products with that specific production date.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness related to the recalled items, but FSIS believes the hard plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury.

“FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers,” officials stated. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and retailers are urged not to sell them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

