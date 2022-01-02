Cosby -- A Free Man -- Doesn't Want His Sex Assault Case Reopened: AP

Bill Cosby's lawyer has asked the US Supreme Court in a 15-page letter on Monday not to reopen the criminal sexual assault case against him following a bid to do so, according to a report by the Associated Press.

A Pennsylvania appeals court last June overturned the 84-year-old comedian's conviction, releasing him from prison after serving a three-year sentence.

Cosby's rights were violated when a non-prosecution agreement with a prosecutor found he shouldn't have been criminally prosecuted, according to the website of his lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean.

Noting that Cosby's holding will come with a "unique" set of circumstances, Bonjean opines that the non-prosecution agreement should not be heard by the US Supreme Court, "making review by this court particularly unjustified,” according to her court filing cited by the AP.

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney Kevin Steele continues to work to revive the case according to the outlet.

Click here to read more from the associated press.

