Coronavirus Kills 4th Member Of Same Family Tied To New Jersey's First Fatal COVID-19 Victim

A fourth member of a New Jersey family connected to the state's first coronavirus fatality died Thursday.

Vincent Fusco passed away at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold, the same hospital where his mother, 73-year-old family matriarch Grave Fusco, died of the virus a day earlier.

His brother, Carmine Fusco, died hours before their mother at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Pennsylvania near his home in Bath -- becoming that state's first COVID-19 fatality.

Their sister, Rita Fusco-Jackson, died last Friday and later tested positive for the virus.

Rita Fusco-Jackson became the state's second COVID-19 victim after John Brennan, a 69-year-old Little Ferry man who worked at Yonkers Raceway.

Brennan was a friend and had recently attended a family dinner with the Fuscos, whose members have long been active in racing and training at Freehold Raceway in their hometown.

Three other children in the family who contracted coronavirus remained hospitalized at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold, three of them in critical condition, according to multiple news reports.

Nearly 20 other Fusco family members were quarantined at their homes and unable to mourn their collective losses, the New York Times reported .

“If they’re not on a respirator, they’re quarantined,” Mrs. Fusco's cousin, attorney Roseanne Paradiso Fodera, told the newspaper. “They can’t even mourn the way you would."

