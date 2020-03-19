Coronavirus Kills 3 Members Of Same NJ Family, Three More Critical

A New Jersey mother of 11 and grandmother of 27 became the third member of her family to die after contracting the coronavirus. Three more were reported in critical condition.

Grave Fusco, the 73-year-old family matriarch from Freehold, didn't know that one of her sons died hours earlier, or that her daughter, Rita Fusco-Jackson, had died five days earlier .

She'd been treated at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold Township along with other family members, The New York Times reported .

Four other children in the family who contracted coronavirus remained hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, according to multiple news reports.

Mrs. Fusco’s eldest child, Rita Fusco-Jackson, 55, of Freehold, died Friday.

Her eldest son, Carmine Fusco died earlier Wednesday at a hospital near his home in Bath, Pa., family members told The Times .

Nearly 20 other relatives were quarantined at their homes and unable to mourn their collective losses, the Times reported .

“If they’re not on a respirator, they’re quarantined,” Mrs. Fusco's cousin, attorney Roseanne Paradiso Fodera, told the newspaper. “They can’t even mourn the way you would."

