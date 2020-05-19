Coronavirus Cancels Summer In Hackensack: No Fireworks, Splashpads, Camp This Year

Summer in Hackensack is going to look a lot different this year.

In an effort to preserve public safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, city officials in have canceled or in some cases rescheduled summer programs and events.

Events that have been canceled include:

The Fourth of July celebration and fireworks

The 2020 Summer Concert Series

The City of Hackensack Recreation Camp (In lieu of the camp, the city will release further details about organizing food distribution to participating children)

HACPAC ~ Shakespeare in the Park, Movies Under the Stars, Mini Concerts and Sunset Yoga events

National Night Out

Hackensack Police Department Youth Academy

City splash parks will also remain closed, officials said.

“This was a tough decision for the City to make, but it is the right one,” said Mayor John Labrosse.

“We’ve made great strides against this virus, but unfortunately, we cannot see a way to put on these events and programs while continuing to practice safe social distancing. I want to thank all residents for their support and cooperation during this difficult time.”

City officials urge residents to continue social distancing whenever possible and to check the dedicated information portal for the latest updates.

“The City has made this difficult and disappointing decision in the best interest of our families,” said Councilwoman Stephanie Von Rudenborg.

“As a parent myself, I know how challenging this time has been for families in our community. While missing out on these cherished events is undoubtedly sad, it’s what we have to do to protect ourselves and I ask residents to please continue to follow social distancing so that we can get through this crisis.”

