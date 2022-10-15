Convicted Stalker From Paramus Charged With Tormenting Same Teaneck Victim Again

A convicted stalker from Paramus was jailed after going after the same Teaneck victim again, authorities said.

John F. Connors, 44, "placed fictitious calls to 911 on different dates," bringing police to the victim's home each time, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

These weren't only illegal actions on their own, the deputy chief said: They also violated not one but two permanent restraining orders against him.

Connors spent a little over two months in the Bergen County Jail earlier this year for an April 30 stalking and burglary. He previously spent six months in the county lockup for a harassment conviction out of Hillsdale, records show.

Connors's criminal history dates back more than 25 years, records show.

It includes arrests in multiple towns for, among other offenses, aggravated assault, harassment, contempt, obstruction, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and aggravated assault on a police officer, according to jail records.

Teaneck police arrested Connors on Oct. 5 and sent him to the Bergen County Jail on charges that include stalking, harassment, multiple restraining order violations and calling 911 for no valid reason.

A judge subsequently refused to release Connors, who remains held in the county lockup as the case against him proceeds.

