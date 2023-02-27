Convicted NJ Sex Offender Charged With Trafficking Child Porn

A retired Marine from South Jersey who'd previously been convicted of having sex with an underage Pennsylvania girl was arrested by federal agents on child porn charges, authorities said.

A U.S. District Court judge in Camden released Matthew Knapp, 38, of Lindenwold, on an unsecured bond following his arrest by Homeland Security Investigations agents last week, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on Monday, Feb. 27.

The agents found Knapp sharing the images from his home, the U.S. attorney said.

A warranted search of the residence produced the seizure of, among other things, “a computer, three hard drives, and a flash drive that contained depictions of child sex abuse, including images of prepubescent children,” Sellinger said.

Knapp had been convicted of aggravated indecent assault of a youngster in Bucks County, PA, in 2007, records show.

He and another U.S. Marine were stationed in Philadelphia when they met a 13-year-old local girl, authorities said at the time.

Each man had sex with her multiple times at her parents’ home and at a motor pool in northeast Philadelphia, prosecutors said. Knapp also took her to a local hotel, they said.

Sellinger credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations with making the new case, which is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elisa T. Wiygul of his Criminal Division in Camden.

He also thanked the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and police in Lindenwold for their assistance.

