Convicted Killer Charged With Swiping Catalytic Converters From School Buses In Fair Lawn

A career criminal from Passaic County was charged with stealing $18,000 worth of catalytic converters from school buses in Fair Lawn.

The pricey parts were swiped from vehicles at the Scholastic Bus Company depot on River Road shortly before 6 a.m., June 13, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Johannes Vanwageningen, 37, of Bloomingdale was identified as the thief by Fair Lawn Police Detective Chris O’Shaughnessy with help from Butler Police Detective Jarred Schmiedhauser, the sergeant said.

Vanwageningen is known to police, having served time for aggravated manslaughter and frequently been arrested in various North Jersey counties for assorted drug-related offenses throughout his adult life.

He'd previously been convicted of aggravated manslaughter in the 2004 stabbing death of a 25-year-old Pompton Lakes man during a fight over spilled soda at a local hangout.

Members of the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, responding to O'Shaughnessy's alert, arrested Vanwageningen following a traffic stop last week. Fair Lawn police charged him with theft before he was released pending court action.

Catalytic converter thefts have become commonplace in recent years.

The highly-prized emission-control devices help remove nitrogen oxide and other potentially toxic pollutants from a vehicle’s exhaust while reducing engine noise.

Their honeycomb interiors are coated with a trio of precious metals -- rhodium, palladium and platinum – that have become black market prizes.

The metals fetch insane prices: Rhodium alone can sell for upwards of $20,000 an ounce, over 10 times more than gold.

The converters also can be snatched from the underbellies of vehicles in under 60 seconds, police say.

For thieves, that could mean quick work to make several hundred dollars from a chop shop or other illicit buyer who will resell it to a recycler. For motorists, it could mean a replacement bill of up to $2,000.

